Badgers drop in AP Poll again

Three straight weeks, three straight tumbles in the AP Top 25 for the Wisconsin Badgers.

This time, however, was much different than the previous two. In Weeks 1 and 2 Wisconsin won by 31 points each time, but didn’t look overly impressive in doing so. In Week 3 the Badgers lost at home to previously unranked BYU 24-21.

The loss was the first non-conference loss at Camp Randall Stadium for the Badgers since 2003, and it was enough to send Wisconsin all the way down to No. 18. This is the first time that Wisconsin has been outside of the top 10 since the 2016 season.

After defeating Wisconsin, BYU is no ranked No. 25.

Wisconsin returns to action next weekend on the road against Iowa.

