Badgers beat at their own game in loss to BYU

MADISON – Well, it happened.

After two weeks of uninspiring, unimpressive performances the Wisconsin Badgers were knocked off 24-21 by the BYU Cougars at Camp Randall.

Wisconsin entered Saturday with a non-conference home winning streak dating back to 2003 and hopes of an undefeated season and left the field with neither of those things still intact. Wisconsin is a more talented team than BYU, in the opinion of most, but that certainly did not show on this sundrenched Saturday afternoon.

Don’t get things twisted, Wisconsin deserved this. The Badgers opened up the season at No. 4 in the AP Top 25 before dropping one spot in after each of the first two games. The sixth-ranked squad wasn’t impressive in either of their 31-point victories over Western Kentucky and New Mexico and they certainly weren’t in this loss.

BYU came into Saturday’s game as 22.5-point underdogs by the oddsmakers in Las Vegas. The Cougars weren’t supposed to be able to give Wisconsin a close game, much less knock them from the ranks of the unbeaten.

It’s easy to point at the missed field goal by Rafael Gaglianone with under one minute remaining that would’ve tied the game as the reason for Wisconsin’s loss, but it’s deeper than that.

Wisconsin wasn’t just beat on Saturday. The Badgers were beat at their own game. BYU came into Camp Randall and was the more physical team, seemed to out scheme the Badgers, and looked more prepared. The Cougars used tons of misdirection offensively – including a multitude of jet sweeps and end arounds, which is a Wisconsin staple – to keep Jim Leonhard’s unit off balance.

BYU even scored on a trick play, and it was very similar to one that the Badgers had seen before, just not by BYU. In Week 1, Western Kentucky ran a very similar double-pass to the one that the Cougars used to take a 14-7 lead over Wisconsin in the second quarter.

Offensively, Wisconsin’s highly touted offensive line struggled against a physical front. BYU’s linebackers had little trouble navigating blockers throughout the day as they held Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor to a season-low 117 yards on the ground.

BYU’s three starting linebackers were all among the game’s five leading tacklers. Sione Takitaki led the way with 13 total stops on the day. It seemed as if he was around the ball on every play.

Maybe Wisconsin was caught looking ahead to next weekend’s showdown under the lights on the road against Iowa. Maybe Wisconsin hasn’t fully moved on from the success that was the 2017 season. But right now, the Badgers don’t look like the force, or playoff contender, that many expected them to be.

Those dreams aren’t dead, but the Badgers have some soul searching to do because another performance like the one against BYU will be enough to put the nail in Wisconsin’s coffin.

“I think all of our goals that we want to achieve are still right in front of us,” linebacker T.J. Edwards said after the loss. “It starts with beating Iowa and winning the West which is never an easy thing to do. We have a big opponent next week and you don’t really think big picture, you just go week-to-week. That’s something we do really well.”

Edwards is right, if Wisconsin finishes out the season with 10 consecutive wins, there is still a chance they find themselves in the College Football Playoff. That’s entirely possible, especially with trips to Penn State and Michigan as resume boosters.

The problem for Wisconsin, however, is that this team has shown little to inspire the confidence to believe that’s a realistic possibility.

