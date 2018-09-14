Wisconsin vs BYU: Three keys

The Badgers enter Week 3 at 2-0 on the young season with plenty of room to grow. Wisconsin has won by 31 points in each of the first two weeks, but the Badgers haven’t necessarily looked as dominant as expected thus far.

Even with these victories the Badgers have slipped from their preseason No. 4 ranking down to No. 6 in the latest AP Top 25.

Wisconsin hasn’t been tested as far as the opposition being able to match he level of talent that the Badgers hold. That won’t change this week as there’s little doubt that Wisconsin is a better team than this week’s matchup, BYU.

Take care of the football

This has been written every week, and Wisconsin hasn’t yet done it. The Badgers turned the ball over twice last week against New Mexico courtesy of a Jonathan Taylor fumble and an Alex Hornibrook interception.

Hornibrook’s interception came on a weird play, as it looked like the ball either slipped out of his hand or was deflected just as it was being released. That’s an odd play that isn’t entirely on Hornibrook.

Taylor’s fumble is something that needs to stop. Through 16 career games he’s now lost eight fumbles and put the ball on the ground 10 times. There hasn’t been an instance where one of his mistakes has cost Wisconsin a game, and one this week likely wouldn’t either, but if this problem persists then Wisconsin is going to pay for it.

Taylor is an incredibly talented running back and this seems like the only significant hole in his game right now, but it’s one he needs to figure out much sooner than later.

Opening up the passing attack

Against New Mexico Hornibrook only threw 11 passes. That number should go up moving forward. Partly, it could be Wisconsin keeping some of its air attack under wraps for the time being. They haven’t been tested to the point where they need to show everything in the offensive arsenal yet.

This could be a week where Wisconsin shows a little bit more on the offensive side of the ball. Again, they may not need everything against BYU, but they’re going to soon.

It will also be helpful to the passing game that wide receiver Danny Davis is set to return from his 2-game suspension. Davis will be able to add more experience and big play ability to the offense and bolster the receiving group.

Looking dominant

This isn’t so much a key to victory as it is something that the rest of the college football world wants to see.

As mentioned above, Wisconsin hasn’t looked as dominant as expected. Truthfully, that’s OK at this point in the season as long as those underwhelming performances are coming in victories. A loss could potentially doom them, but if the Badgers are unbeaten in December with a few underwhelming performances early on, no one will remember.

Regardless, it would be a good thing to see this team start to perform as expected, especially with a legitimate test on the horizon in Week 4 on the road at Iowa.

