Packers still unsure if Aaron Rodgers will play Sunday

Aaron Rodgers’ status for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings remains up in the air.

Coach Mike McCarthy said Friday morning that the Green Bay Packers quarterback is continuing to go through the rehab process for a knee injury suffered last Sunday against Chicago.

Advertisement

“Aaron’s getting better,” McCarthy told reporters. “I would say he feels better than he did at the beginning of the week. (Saturday’s) practice will be a pretty big indicator [on if he’ll play].”

Unlike most NFL teams, the Packers take Friday off from practice and hold a practice on Saturday instead. That will allow Rodgers an extra day of rehab before giving him one final chance to do something on the practice field.

“He can play with no reps. We’ve established that point some time ago in his career,” McCarthy said. “You’d like to walk off the field Saturday and have your plan set, but this is the National Football League. Things happen.”

With Rodgers not practicing this week, DeShone Kizer and Tim Boyle have split the reps. Kizer would get the start if Rodgers does not play.

Related

Comments

comments