Packers: Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams miss practice with injuries

Aaron Rodgers wants to play Sunday against Minnesota, but it remains unclear if he’ll be allowed to.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback was one of three players not to practice at all Wednesday as he deals with a left knee injury that he labeled a sprain. Rodgers was injured in the first half of the season opener against Chicago and was eventually taken by a cart back to the locker room. When the team came back out for the second half, though, he was with them. His return sparked an epic comeback that saw Green Bay erase a 20-0 deficit and win 24-23.

“A lot of adrenaline Sunday night,” Rodgers said when asked how he made it through the game. “Then, obviously, pretty sore the last three days.”

Rodgers didn’t even come down to the practice field on Wednesday, instead staying up at the stadium to receive treatment.

“I’m feeling a little better,” Rodgers said. “Feeling a little better every day — Monday, Tuesday and now [Wednesday].”

This is not the first time Rodgers has dealt with an injury to the knee. He tore the ACL in the knee at age 16 and didn’t actually get it fixed until college. He then had a procedure to clean it up following the 2015 season.

“I know what it feels like to play with something like this,” Rodgers said. “Hopefully I’ll be at a point where I can on Sunday.”

The quarterback wasn’t the only star to miss practice. Wide receiver Davante Adams was held out with a shoulder injury suffered against Chicago. He told reporters that as long as he tackles his treatment throughout the week, he should be good to go against Minnesota.

