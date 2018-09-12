Brewers just a game back of Chicago for first in the NL Central

The Milwaukee Brewers are back to within a game of first place in the NL Central.

Manager Craig Counsell’s club got there with a 5-1 win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night at Wrigley Field.

Advertisement

Milwaukee was leading 2-1 in the ninth inning when outfielder Curtis Granderson drilled a solo home run and third baseman Mike Moustakas followed that up a few batters later with a two-run single to blow things open. For Granderson, it was the end of a big night in which he had three hits and scored three times. Outfielder Lorenzo Cain also had three hits to push his batting average to a team-high .314.

The pitching staff more than held up its end of the bargain. Chase Anderson got the start and gave up just two hits over four innings of work. Five relievers would finish the job, including Josh Hader, whose one inning consisted of striking out Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javy Baez with only a single by Ben Zobrist in the middle. He got the win to move to 6-1 on the season.

Thanks to its seventh straight series win, Milwaukee is now just a game back of Chicago in the division with 15 games to play. The Brewers also hold the top wild card spot by 2 1/2 games over St. Louis, while the Los Angeles Dodgers are sitting two games back of the Cardinals for the second wild card spot.

Milwaukee has Thursday off before opening a weekend series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at Miller Park on Friday.

Related

Comments

comments