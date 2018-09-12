Brewers fall to Cubs, continue chase for NL Central

Tuesday night didn’t go as planned for the Milwaukee Brewers. Once again the Crew couldn’t solve Chicago starter Jose Quintana as they lost 3-0 to the Chicago Cubs.

Quintana picked up the win for the Cubs as he pitched 6 2/3 shutout innings allowing only three hits and striking out seven. Tuesday night was the sixth time that the Brewers faced Quintana this season, and it was the fifth time he’s allowed two or fewer runs and the third time he’s shut them out. Quintana has a record of 4-1 on the year against Milwaukee.

Jhoulys Chacin pitched relatively well for Milwaukee as he lasted five innings only allowing a pair of runs on one hit. Chacin didn’t help himself as he did make an error in the field, however.

The Brewers couldn’t get things going offensively as they were held hitless over 2 1/3 innings against Chicago’s bullpen as well.

Chicago now leads the Brewers by two full games in the NL Central as they two teams matchup for the 19th and final time of the season on Wednesday night. The loss by Milwaukee drops them to just 1.5 games ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals for the first National League Wild Card spot. The Brewers do have a 4.5-game lead over the first team on the outside of the playoff picture, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Brewers and Cubs wrap up this series on Wednesday night at Wrigley Field. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. CT.

