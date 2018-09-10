The Camp: Sept. 10, 2018

On this week’s episode of “The Camp,” Zach and Matt look back at the win over New Mexico, talk about the return of Danny Davis and answer your Twitter questions.

2:05 — The good and bad of Jonathan Taylor’s game

8:55 — Who is the best running back in Wisconsin history?

13:47 — Sold or not sold

1) Jonathan Taylor will hit 2,000 yards this season.

2) Jonathan Taylor won’t lead the country in fumbles.

3) Wisconsin’s offensive line is at its best when Cole Van Lanen is at left tackle as opposed to Jon Dietzen.

4) AJ Taylor will lead Wisconsin in receptions and yards this season.

5) Scott Nelson will have more career interceptions than Jim Leonhard (21).

6) Matt Bernstein would have scored on the play Alec Ingold ran for 39.

7) Alec Ingold is the best No. 45 in Wisconsin history

29:28 — What the return of Danny Davis could mean for Wisconsin

