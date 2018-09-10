Packers still gathering information on Aaron Rodgers’ knee injury

Aaron Rodgers said Sunday that he would play against Minnesota in Week 2 despite a knee injury he suffered against Chicago. On Monday, head coach Mike McCarthy pumped the brakes on that idea.

“We’re still collecting all the information on his specific situation,” McCarthy said. “I know Aaron wants to play and is always driven to play, but that’s all I have right now.”

Advertisement

Pressed further about Rodgers’ availability, McCarthy reiterated his point.

“We do have some information and no decision has been made,” McCarthy said. “We’re still collecting all the information.”

Rodgers suffered the knee injury in the second quarter of Sunday’s game and was eventually taken by cart back to the locker room. After some additional testing, he was cleared to play. Despite clearly being in pain and limited in how he could move, Rodgers helped the Packers erase a 20-point deficit in what turned into a 24-23 victory.

In his career, Rodgers has missed one game due to a concussion and a total of 16 games when he broke his collarbone in 2013 and 2017. But he’s played through lower body injuries, including a calf injury that severely limited his ability to move in 2014.

“The requirement to play the position is obviously very difficult,” McCarthy said. “He’s extraordinary in that case to be able to play through certain things. But obviously everything we do moving through the week, we’ll definitely look at all the variables.”

Related

Comments

comments