Jonathan Taylor takes home Big Ten honor

For the third time in his career Jonathan Taylor was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

Against New Mexico the sophomore had a career day as he rushed for a new career-high 253 yards and three scores on 33 carries in Wisconsin’s 45-14 victory over the Lobos. Taylor became the first player for Wisconsin to rush for 250 yards or more since Melvin Gordon accomplished the feat back in the 2015 Outback Bowl against Auburn.

As a team Wisconsin ran for 417 yards, setting a new high for the Paul Chryst era.

Taylor topped the 100-yard mark for the 12th time in his 16-game career with the Badgers. It was the sixth time he’s crossed 150 yards and the fourth time he has gone over 200 yards in a single game. The lone downside to Taylor’s season thus far is he’s fumbled twice, losing both of them.

For the season Taylor has 398 yards rushing and five touchdowns on 51 carries. Wisconsin takes on BYU in Week 3 this Saturday at Camp Randall. Kick off is set for 2:30 p.m. CT.

