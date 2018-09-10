Brewers win again, inch closer in division race

The Milwaukee Brewers just keep on winning. Sunday saw the Brewers finish their sixth consecutive series sweep, this one resulting in a sweep of the San Francisco Giants.

Tensions were high at Miller Park as the benches briefly emptied after Milwaukee slugger Ryan Braun was hit by a pitch from San Francisco starter Madison Bumgarner. Braun’s hit-by-pitch loaded the bases for Milwaukee with Jonathan Schoop coming to bat.

Schoop unloaded the bases, hitting a 380-foot grand slam to left. That bomb put the Brewers in front for good and ensured the sweep.

Milwaukee holds a 2.5-game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals for the first wild card spot in the National League. There is a 3.5-game gap between them and the third place team, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Milwaukee now trails the Chicago Cubs for the National League Central lead by a pair of games.

The Brewers and Cubs begin a series in Chicago on Monday night at Wrigley Field.

