Despite another win, Wisconsin slips in poll

For the second consecutive week the Wisconsin Badgers have fallen in the AP Top 25.

After knocking off Western Kentucky in the season-opener 34-3 the Badgers fell from No. 4 to No. 5. On Sunday they fell one spot again as they were jumped by Oklahoma for the No. 5 spot. The Badgers fall to No. 6 in the poll after Saturday’s 45-14 win over New Mexico.

Advertisement

The Badgers had a less than impressive first half against the Lobos, leading New Mexico only 10-7 at halftime before outscoring them 35-7 in the second half. Wisconsin did set a new high in rushing yards for the Paul Chryst era as they racked up 417 yards on the ground.

Next week Wisconsin will play its final non-conference game of the regular season when BYU comes to Camp Randall. Kick off is set for 2:30 p.m. CT.

Related

Comments

comments