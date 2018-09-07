Last strikes: Brewers 4, Giants 2

MILWAUKEE – Ten last strikes for the putouts for Milwaukee catcher Manny Piña in the Brewers’ 4-2 win over the San Francisco Giants on Friday night.

1. It’s a rarity in baseball that a team wins a game in which they finish with more runs on the board than hits. That’s exactly what happened on Friday night in Milwaukee as the Brewers went from the first inning until the seventh without a hit and only finished with three total in their 4-2 victory.

2. This is the second time this season that the Brewers won a game with three or fewer hits. The first came back in June against St. Louis. Prior to this year Milwaukee had only had one such victory in the past four seasons. So, yeah, it’s pretty rare.

3. Ryan Braun got the scoring started in the first inning for the Crew as he launched a two-run home run into the Brewers’ bullpen after Lorenzo Cain led off the bottom of the first with a single.

4. After Braun gave Milwaukee the lead, the bats went silent. Derek Holland was fantastic for San Francisco as he made it through six innings allowing just those two runs on two hits while striking out eight. The downside for him was allowing five walks, but he negated any possible damage as the Brewers left eight runners on base.

5. Milwaukee finally broke through in the seventh inning after Holland was removed. Curtis Granderson and Eric Thames both walked off of reliever Hunter Strickland to begin the inning before Cain and Christian Yelich were retired. First baseman Jesús Aguilar stepped to the plate and laced a double into right field scoring both runners to give Milwaukee the lead back.

6. That lead would stand as the bullpen for the Brewers had a stellar night. Josh Hader, Joakim Soria, and Jeremy Jeffress totaled four innings of work and only allowed one base runner via walk. That trio struck out eight of the 13 batters that they faced.

7. Chase Anderson pitched well once again for Milwaukee as he moves to 9-7 on the season. He made it through five innings allowing a pair of runs on five hits. Anderson only threw 79 pitches before turning things over to Hader and the rest of the bullpen.

8. With 20 games remaining in the season it’s hard to paint any game as a “must-win” and this one wouldn’t rank high on the list of importance anyways. With that being said, every win obviously helps the playoff cause for the Brewers as they continue this September push.

9. It’s refreshing to see the team win a game that they really didn’t have much business winning, but baseball can be weird like that sometimes. Baseball’s weirdness couldn’t have come at a better time for the Brewers, though.

10. The win pushes Milwaukee’s lead for the first wild card spot in the National League to 1.5 games over the St. Louis Cardinals who lost in Detroit 5-3 on Friday night. The Brewers and Giants resume this three-game set on Saturday evening at Miller Park. First pitch is at 6:10.

