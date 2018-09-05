Brewers knock off Cubs 11-1

The Milwaukee Brewers just keep winning. For the fifth straight series the Brewers will win at least two out of three, and they’ll go for a sweep on Wednesday night.

The Brewers defeated the Chicago Cubs 11-1 on Tuesday night behind a strong pitching performance from Wade Miley and a bit of a weird night offensively. The first seven runs of the night for the Brewers came via something other than an RBI hit.

Miley continued his terrific stretch of pitching as he threw six innings allowing just one run on three hits and striking out five as he earned the win. The bullpen picked up where Miley left off as they struck out five and allowed just two hits in three scoreless innings.

Offensively for the Brewers, Lorenzo Cain found himself on base five times. He was officially 1-for-1 with four walks and two runs scored. Christian Yelich stayed hot as he drove in a pair of runs, and Jonathan Schoop drove in three runs late in the game to pad the lead.

The Brewers will go for a three-game sweep of the Cubs on Wednesday night at Miller Park. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m.

