Bears’ DE: ‘I know those five (OL) can’t block Khalil Mack’

If Sunday’s season opener between Green Bay and Chicago needed a little extra life, Bears defensive end Akeem Hicks gave it some.

Just days after adding two-time All-Pro pass rusher Khalil Mack to the defensive line, Hicks was speaking with the Wisconsin media on a conference call. With Mack apparently sitting right next to him, Hicks was asked about the Packers offensive line and what he knew about the five guys that will line up against Chicago on Sunday night.

Advertisement

“I know those five can’t block Khalil Mack,” Hicks said flatly.

Mack arrived in Chicago on Sunday and it appears likely he will be in uniform when they come to Lambeau Field.

While Mack is among the best pass rushers in the NFL, the Packers have one of the best left tackles in the league in David Bakhtiari. Unfortunately for Green Bay, Mack will likely line up at left end and that means facing off against right tackle Bryan Bulaga, who is coming off tearing his ACL last November and played just two series this preseason. Asked if the Bears would target the perceived weak link, Hicks once again

“I think it affects guys when they come back from an injury, especially older guys like Bulaga,” Hick said. “But I don’t think he had a chance to block Khalil Mack anyway.”

Related

Comments

comments