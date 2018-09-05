Badgers lose another defensive back

The secondary for Wisconsin thinned out once more on Wednesday morning.

After Dontye Carriere-Williams left the program last week prior to the season-opening game against Western Kentucky, safety Patrick Johnson has left as well.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinal, Johnson’s decision to leave is his choice, and it is not a matter of being disciplined. He was injured and did not play in Wisconsin’s victory over Western Kentucky last week.

In his first two seasons with Wisconsin he played in 17 games, totaling three tackles. Johnson suffered an arm injury that ended his season after just four games in 2017, but played in 13 games for Wisconsin in 2016.

