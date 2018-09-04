Brewers beat Cubs in Davies’ return to the mound

Zach Davies had not made a start for the Milwaukee Brewers since the end of May. He returned to the hill on Monday in a statement game against the Chicago Cubs and delivered, helping the Brewers to a 4-3 win.

Davies was on the mound for five innings, allowing one run on four hits and striking out seven. He took home a no-decision.

The game was won in the bottom of the ninth by the Crew thanks to a walk-off fielder’s choice off the bat of Christian Yelich. With the bases loaded and a the game tied, Yelich stepped to the dish with one out in the inning. He hit a one-hopper to Chicago third baseman Kris Bryant, who then stepped on third and tried to complete the double play, however Yelich beat out the throw, ending the game.

The Brewers move to four games behind the Cubs in the divisional race and hold a 1.5 game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals for the first wild card spot.

Milwaukee and Chicago play the second game of this three game series on Tuesday night at Miller Park. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. CT.

