Wisconsin LB leaves the team

MADISON — Wisconsin linebacker Arrington Farrar has left the team.

A UW official confirmed the departure, calling it a mutual decision between the team and the player, and that Farrar is still in school working towards his degree. The move happened last week.

Wisconsin struggled to find a permanent position for the former 4-star recruit. He spent his first two years at safety, moved to inside linebacker last season and then was going to play outside linebacker as a senior. In the final practice the media saw in fall camp, Farrar was lining up with the third-team defense.

The Atlanta product played in 39 games in his career and had been a valuable member of Wisconsin’s special teams.

