Brewers win fourth straight series, top Nationals 9-4

The Milwaukee Brewers suffered a tough loss on Saturday night, but bounced back in a big way Sunday afternoon.

After falling to the Washington Nationals 5-4 after enduring a 90-minute rain delay on Saturday the Brewers used a big fifth inning to get back in the win column Sunday afternoon.

After entering the frame trailing Washington 4-2, the Brewers used a pair of home runs to put seven on the board and take a 9-4 lead that would remain throughout the plate.

After Manny Piña reached base on an infield single with two outs, Keon Broxton stepped to the plate and delivered a three-run blast to center that put the Brewers on top 5-4. Then the next three batters all reached base before Christian Yelich hit a grand slam to center breaking the game open.

Brandon Woodruff got the win for the Brewers as he pitched four scoreless innings in relief of starting pitcher Junior Guerra. Woodruff allowed just three hits and struck out five on the day. Milwaukee’s bullpen closed things out as both Xavier Cedeño and Corey Knebel pitched a scoreless inning after Woodruff’s day was done.

The Brewers get back in action with a matinee affair on Monday at Miller Park against the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. CT.

