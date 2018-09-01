Wisconsin 34, Western Kentucky 3: What we saw

MADISON — Wisconsin started its season off with a 34-3 win over Western Kentucky on Friday night. The fourth-ranked Badgers saw running back Jonathan Taylor run for two touchdowns and quarterback Alex Hornibrook throw for a pair, while a revamped defense forced a couple turnovers and kept the Hilltoppers out of the end zone.

Here are a few takeaways from what we saw at Camp Randall Stadium.

1) It was no accident that Hornibrook found tight end Jake Ferguson four times and all of them went for first downs. The junior quarterback texted Ferguson multiple times in the week leading up to the game about the play he would check to if he saw a certain look from the defense.

“I’m waking up at 4 a.m. with texts from him, like four of them, just going, ‘We could really get this. It’s open all the time,'” Ferguson said. “I’m like, ‘Alright, Alex, just let me sleep.'”

What time those texts came in is up for debate — Ferguson said they were at 4 a.m., while Hornibrook said it was late but not that late. But both agreed that the content contained in the messages paid off in Ferguson’s first collegiate action.

“He knew coming in that there were going to be some third downs that we were going his way because we saw a coverage we could take advantage of,” Hornibrook said. “He did a good job on every one. [Western Kentucky] knew it was coming and he was still winning.”

Ferguson is thought of as a receiver first, but he proved more than capable as a blocker on Friday night. In fact, Taylor followed Ferguson’s blocks on both of his long touchdown runs. Asked about it afterwards, Ferguson pointed to All-Big Ten tight end Troy Fumagalli’s leadership a year ago.

“Fum taught me if you’re going to catch some passes you might as well get some good blocks in there every once in a while,” said Ferguson, who finished with 43 yards receiving. “I took that to heart last year, working on it [then] and working on my blocking all through spring ball. I’ve got a lot of work to do, but I’m taking the right steps.”

2) Talent has never been an issue for Taiwan Deal. He showed in 2015 that he’s got the ability to be a productive college running back. But after having two seasons largely washed away by injury, no one was sure if he’d ever get another chance to show that. On Friday, working as Taylor’s backup, we got a glimpse of it. He ran with patience, skill and power, rushing for 53 yards on eight carries. It’s the most he’s had in a game since Sept. 10, 2016 when he ran for 58 yards against Akron.

The sample size was small but encouraging. If Deal stays healthy, and that is the biggest of ifs, he can be a nice No. 2 for Wisconsin. Few would have bet on that being the case coming into fall camp.

3) Scott Nelson says he’s not really sure what he was thinking after he came so close to the first interception of his career. The redshirt freshman undercut a crossing route in the first quarter but was a second too late for the pick. He immediately took off running down the field, racing nearly 40 yards before turning around. By the time he got back in position, Western Kentucky was about to snap the ball.

“Whenever I don’t make a play I just end up running,” Nelson said. “Hopefully you don’t see that too much more.”

That wasn’t the only imperfect aspect of Nelson’s night. He took responsibility for Western Kentucky’s biggest play, a 48-yard reception early in the third quarter that led to the Hilltoppers only points of the night. But overall, he had a strong night, finishing with seven tackles, one tackle for loss and two pass breakups, while showing many of the traits that made him stand out during fall camp.

4) Wisconsin entered fall camp with the deepest group of wide receivers in school history. By the start of the second half, three of the top four weren’t even on the sideline. With Quintez Cephus and Danny Davis suspended and Kendric Pryor being forced to the locker room with cramps, the Badgers lined up with AJ Taylor and two walk-ons — Jack Dunn and Adam Krumholz — for pretty much the rest of the night. And, for the most part, they held up their end. Taylor bounced back from a couple early drops to lead Wisconsin with five catches for 85 yards. Dunn had a huge catch on the touchdown drive near the end of the first half, while Krumholz hauled in the first catch of his career in the fourth quarter. It wasn’t ideal, but they made it work.

It was a little disappointing not to see more of Aron Cruickshank. The true freshman had a huge spring and was solid in fall camp. An electric athlete, he nearly broke free on a kick return and was a step away from a big run on a jet sweep that would have gotten called back because of a penalty. Hornibrook targeted him on a deep ball in the fourth quarter but the duo couldn’t hook up. Certainly part of the hesitance to involve him more has to with the ongoing process of learning the playbook, but that should improve as the season goes along. When it does, maybe we’ll see the ball in his hands more.

5) The Badgers will face much tougher offenses than Western Kentucky, but the early returns for a defense with a lot of new faces was positive. The Hilltoppers managed just 79 yards in the first half and were 1-for-7 on third down. They had a little more success in the third quarter with a couple of long drives but still only had a field goal to show for it. And when Wisconsin had its back against the wall, it made plays, forcing a pair of turnovers and another turnover on downs inside its red zone.

Again, the Badgers will certainly see better offenses than this one, but for an inexperienced unit that had quite a few question marks coming in, they held up pretty well.

Quick hits:

— Jonathan Taylor is still very good and also still a liability with ball security. 145 yards and two scores is great. Another lost fumble — the seventh in his 15 college games — is not.

— No worries about Rafael Gaglianone. The senior kicker missed much of fall camp with leg soreness, but he looked just fine in hitting from 39 and 42 yards.

— Alex Hornibrook is moving better in the pocket, especially stepping up and away from the rush. And even when he didn’t get his feet set, the junior showed an ability to still put it on his receiver 15 yards down the field.

— One of the best offensive lines in the country didn’t necessarily look it all night. Western Kentucky’s defense was aggressive at the line and it caused issues, leading to a number of running plays getting blown up and Hornibrook being sacked three times. Still, Wisconsin averaged 6.0 yards per carry and the group played a big role in Garrett Groshek’s 43-yard catch and run on a screen play. This wasn’t their finest night, but it’s nothing to worry about.

