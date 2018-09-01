Green Bay Packers trim roster on cutdown day

By Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. the Green Bay Packers had to trim their roster from 90 men down to 53. That meant 37 players were shown the door on Saturday by general manager Brian Gutekunst.
Naturally, there were some moves made that were expected, and others were more of a surprise to see.
Here are the players that the Packers cut ties with prior to the 3 p.m. deadline:
Defense
DL Tyler Lancaster
DL James Looney
DL Conor Sheehy
DL Joey Mbu
OLB Vince Biegel
OLB Kendall Donnerson
OLB Marcus Porter
OLB Chris Odom
LB Greer Martini
LB James Hearns
LB Naashon Hughes
LB Ahmad Thomas
CB Josh Hawkins
CB Demetri Goodson
CB Donatello Brown
S Marwin Evans
Offense
FB Aaron Ripkowski
RB Bronson Hill
RB Joel Bouagnon
RB Joe Kerridge
RB LeShun Daniels
WR DeAngelo Yancey
WR Kyle Lewis
WR Adonis Jennings
TE Ryan Sith
TE Kevin Rader
TE Emanuel Byrd
OL Adam Pankey
OL Austin Davis
OL Dillon Day
OL Kofi Amichia
Specialists
LS Zach Triner
The team also placed offensive lineman Kyle Murphy, Quinten Rollins and Devante Mays on injured reserve. Running back Aaron Jones has been placed on the reserve/suspended list as well.
