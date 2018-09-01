Green Bay Packers trim roster on cutdown day

By Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. the Green Bay Packers had to trim their roster from 90 men down to 53. That meant 37 players were shown the door on Saturday by general manager Brian Gutekunst.

Naturally, there were some moves made that were expected, and others were more of a surprise to see.

Here are the players that the Packers cut ties with prior to the 3 p.m. deadline:

Defense

DL Tyler Lancaster

DL James Looney

DL Conor Sheehy

DL Joey Mbu

OLB Vince Biegel

OLB Kendall Donnerson

OLB Marcus Porter

OLB Chris Odom

LB Greer Martini

LB James Hearns

LB Naashon Hughes

LB Ahmad Thomas

CB Josh Hawkins

CB Demetri Goodson

CB Donatello Brown

S Marwin Evans

Offense

FB Aaron Ripkowski

RB Bronson Hill

RB Joel Bouagnon

RB Joe Kerridge

RB LeShun Daniels

WR DeAngelo Yancey

WR Kyle Lewis

WR Adonis Jennings

TE Ryan Sith

TE Kevin Rader

TE Emanuel Byrd

OL Adam Pankey

OL Austin Davis

OL Dillon Day

OL Kofi Amichia

Specialists

LS Zach Triner

The team also placed offensive lineman Kyle Murphy, Quinten Rollins and Devante Mays on injured reserve. Running back Aaron Jones has been placed on the reserve/suspended list as well.

Green Bay’s full 53-man roster can be found here.

