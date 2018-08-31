Brewers busy on final day of waiver deadline

The Milwaukee Brewers were busy prior to the non-waiver trade deadline at the end of July, and they were once again busy at the end of August.

Milwaukee bolstered both the pitching rotation and the outfield situation with the acquisition of starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez and outfielder Curtis Granderson.

In the Gonzalez deal, which has been confirmed by the team, Milwaukee sends prospects Gilbert Lara and K.J. Harrison to the Washington Nationals. Milwaukee also receives $250,000 in international slot money in the deal.

The terms of the Granderson deal, which was first reported by The Athletic, sends minor league outfielder Demi Orimoyole back to Toronto.

On the season Gonzalez has a 7-11 record with a 4.57 ERA for the Nationals. The left-hander has had better seasons, but does bring depth and postseason experience to the Milwaukee rotation. In his career he has made six postseason starts without a decision and holds a 4.78 ERA.

Granderson has hit .243 with 11 home runs and 35 runs batted in for the Toronto Blue Jays this season. He, like Gonzalez, has postseason experience for the Tigers, Yankees, Mets, and Dodgers in his career. The 37-year-old has played in 57 playoff games in his career.

