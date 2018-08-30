Preview: (4) Wisconsin vs Western Kentucky

THE BASICS

The teams: The No. 4 Wisconsin Badgers (0-0) vs the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (0-0)

Advertisement

The time: 8 p.m. CDT, Friday

The place: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wis.

The TV coverage: ESPN with Jason Benetti and Kelly Stouffer in the booth and Olivia Dekker on the sideline.

The last time: The only other meeting came in 2001 when the Badgers won 24-6. The game had been postponed two weeks following the terrorist attacks on 9/11.

The series: Wisconsin leads 1-0

The line: Wisconsin -36.5

The Badgers injury report:

QUESTIONABLE

K P.J. Rosowski (leg)

OUT

Game:

DE Kraig Howe (leg)

DL Isaiahh Loudermilk (leg)

S Patrick Johnson (head)

TE Zander Neuville (leg)

RB Bradrick Shaw (leg)

Season:

DL Garrett Rand (achilles)

OL Blake Smithback (leg)

LB Mason Platter (leg)

SUSPENDED

WR Danny Davis

WR Quintez Cephus

THE BREAKDOWN: FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1) Living up to expectations

Wisconsin starts the year at No. 4 in the country, matching the school’s highest ranking to begin a season. National and local media have lavished praise on the Badgers from almost the minute the Orange Bowl was over last December. Many have picked them to not only win the Big Ten West but to also win the conference and make the College Football Playoff. Coach Paul Chryst has hammered home time and time again that the outside noise doesn’t matter and the players have said the same. That will be put to the test starting Friday night against an overmatched opponent that the Badgers should dominate.

2) Nice to meet you

As many as seven players will make their first career starts Friday night against Western Kentucky and all of them come on the defensive side of the ball. It includes a group of four redshirt freshmen — Kayden Lyles, Matt Henningsen, Scott Nelson and Faion Hicks — that will be taking the field in college for the first time ever. The secondary is especially young, with only senior D’Cota Dixon having played in crunch time. The coaching staff has said they think they know what to expect from their guys, but until they see it in front of 80,000 people and a national TV audience they can’t be sure.

3) Time to shine

There is no doubt that Wisconsin’s offense is better when Quintez Cephus and Danny Davis are on the field. But with both players suspended, it provides an opportunity for the rest of a talented wide receiver group to show off. That includes Kendric Pryor, who was healthy for an entire fall camp for the first time in his career. He took advantage and was easily the best wide receiver in the practices open to the media. When Cephus went down last November, the redshirt sophomore gave everyone a glimpse of what he was capable of, providing big plays against Iowa and Michigan. You should expect even more from him this season.

4) Heisman Trophy campaign begins

At this time last year, all we knew about Jonathan Taylor was he was listed as a co-starter and he had impressed during a team scrimmage. We soon learned a lot more about the talented tailback as he ran for an FBS freshman record 1,977 yards and 13 touchdowns. He finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting last December and is now among the favorites to win the award this year. With arguably the best offensive line in the country in front of him, Taylor should put up big numbers again. If he can cut down on his fumbles and increase his impact in the passing game, he’s got a shot at becoming the third Heisman Trophy winner in school history.

5) The pressure is on

The Badgers are loaded on offense. With Taylor, a still dangerous wide receiver group, a diverse tight end group and an offensive line that should matchup up against anyone in the country, Wisconsin has a chance to be special on that side of the ball. It’s possible they could even become the third team in school history to score at least 40 points per game. The key to make it happen is junior quarterback Alex Hornibrook. The last time fans saw him he was throwing four touchdowns in an MVP performance in the Orange Bowl. Can he play like that all the time? Probably not. But if Wisconsin gets more of that and less of the guy that threw the second-most interceptions in the Big Ten, then the offense has a chance to put itself on par with the 2010 and 2011 groups as the best in program history.

NUMBERS TO CONSIDER

Wisconsin has won 39 straight non-conference home games, the longest streak in the nation. The last loss came in 2003 to UNLV.

Wisconsin had three double-digit win seasons in its first 115 years of playing football. In the last 13 years, the Badgers have nine double-digit win seasons, including all three years under Paul Chryst.

Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook has 20 wins in his first two years as the starting quarterback, leaving him just 11 shy of the school record currently held by Joel Stave.

ZONE PREDICTIONS

Zach Heilprin’s prediction: Wisconsin 55, Western Kentucky 24

Ebo’s prediction: Wisconsin 45, Western Kentucky 7

Joe Miller’s prediction: Wisconsin 49, Western Kentucky 7

Danny Cunningham’s prediction: Wisconsin 48, Western Kentucky 21

Related

Comments

comments