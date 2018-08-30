Christian Yelich hits for the cycle, Brewers top Cincinnati 13-12

The Milwaukee Brewers wouldn’t be denied Wednesday night as they tried to jumpstart their push to the playoffs with a 13-12 comeback win over the Cincinnati Reds in 10 innings.

The story of the night was Christian Yelich. The outfielder went 6-for-6 and became just the fourth player in franchise history to hit for the cycle. He completed it in the seventh inning with a triple that scored the game-tying run. According to ESPN Stats and Info, the lefty is just the third player in MLB history to go 6-for-6 and hit for the cycle in the same game, joining Ian Kinsler in 2009 and Bobby Veach in 1920.

“I’ve never seen a game like that. He was just incredible,” Counsell told reporters afterwards. “He’s coming up there and you’re thinking he can’t do it again and he does it again.

“He did everything tonight. He really did. He’s driving the bus home tonight.”

Yelich wasn’t the only one with a big night. Third baseman Mike Moustakas went 4-for-5, including a solo homer in ninth inning to give Milwaukee the lead. Moustakas finished with three RBI. Shortstop Jonathan Scope also went deep with a 2-run shot, while Jesus Aguilar came off the bench in the 10th inning to drill his 30th homer of the season. Catcher Erik Kratz added an insurance run to give the Crew a 2-run lead heading to the bottom of the inning.

It proved valuable as Brandon Dixon hit a leadoff homer off of Jeremey Jeffress to cut the lead to one. But Jeffress shut things down from there, earning his seventh win of the season.

While Milwaukee’s offense caught fire with a season-high 22 hits, the pitching largely struggled. Starter Freddy Peralta gave up five runs in 4 1/3 innings of work. Josh Hader followed him and was charged with giving up four runs while managing just two outs.

“Josh had a bad night,” Counsell said of the All-Star reliever. “He hasn’t had very many bad nights this year.”

In total, Milwaukee used six pitchers, the same number it had to use in a 9-7 loss to the Reds on Monday. Counsell said afterwards that they’ll have to bring guys up from Triple-A prior to Thursday’s series finale at Great American Ball Park.

The win left the Brewers a game up on Arizona and Colorado for the second Wild Card spot in the National League and just a 1/2 game back of St. Louis for the top spot. As for the NL Central, Milwaukee is sitting five games back of division-leading Chicago.

