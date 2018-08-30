Brewers top Reds 2-1 in extra innings

It took extra innings, but the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 2-1 on Thursday afternoon.

The winning run came off the bat of outfielder Lorenzo Cain, who took Reds reliever Austin Brice deep in the top of the 11th inning. It was his 10th home run of the year and it helped Milwaukee improve to 9-7 in extra innings this year.

The Crew got a really nice outing from Wade Miley. He went 7 1/3 innings, allowing just one run on five hits and striking out six as his ERA dropped to 2.18, a team-best among starters. The bullpen came on and held up its end, as five pitchers got the final 11 outs and allowed just one hit. Josh Hader picked up the save, his 11th on the year.

The win move Milwaukee into a tie with St. Louis for the top wild-card spot in the National League, though the Cardinals will break the deadlock one way or another when they take on the Pirates on Thursday night.

After taking two of three from the Reds, the Brewers now move on to Washington, where they open a weekend series against the Nationals on Friday.

