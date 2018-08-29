Wisconsin CB announces he’s leaving

Wisconsin has lost the most experienced cornerback on its roster.

Redshirt sophomore Dontye Carriere-Williams announced on Twitter late Wednesday night that had decided to leave Wisconsin.

Carriere-Williams played in all 14 games last season, starting five of them. The South Florida product was Wisconsin’s third corner behind Derrick Tindal and Nick Nelson. He was projected to be a starter coming into fall camp and lined up with the first-team defense for the first week. But defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard moved him to the second group midway through camp and it’s where he was listed on the Week 1 depth chart.

Leonhard said redshirt freshman Faion Hicks and redshirt sophomore Caesar Williams showed consistency throughout fall camp and pointed to that as a reason for their spots with the starters. That was apparently lacking from Carriere-Williams, according to Leonhard.

“He’s had the most experience but he’s a young player,” Leonhard said recently of Carriere-Williams. “He knows what it’s like on Saturdays. That doesn’t give him a pass to compete on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday in training camp.

“I like the fact that when he competes, he looks like we want him to compete. We just want it more often.”

With Carriere-Williams leaving, the rest of the cornerbacks have combined to play in 11 games, nine of which came last year by sophomore Madison Cone. He’s likely to be the slot cornerback in Wisconsin’s nickel defense to start the season.

Wisconsin opens the year on Friday against Western Kentucky.

