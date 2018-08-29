Packers, Rodgers agree on contract extension

After months of rumors and speculation, the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers have finally agreed to terms on a contract.

The news was first reported by ESPN as the two sides were close on the extension.

Early Wednesday afternoon NFL Network reported that the two sides had agree to a deal. Former Packers wide receiver James Jones was the first to report a dollar figure.

Later, NFL Network had the exact details of the new contract for the franchise quarterback.

Rodgers took to Instagram late Wednesday afternoon to address the news.

“It’s been an amazing ride the last 13 years; excited to start year 14 knowing that my future is here, in Green Bay, for our 100th season. I’ve grown up in this place, and grown older and a little wiser along the way. Thank you to our incredible fan base for inspiring us players to be better year after year. Thank you to the Packers organization for standing by me time and time again and giving me the opportunity to lead this football team. And thank you to my teammates along the way, past and present who have impacted my life in so many positive ways, giving me friendships for life. Looking forward to making some more memorable moments this year, and for years to come….”

After missing much of the 2017 season due to a broken collarbone, Rodgers has played in one preseason game for the Packers this year. Rodgers will likely sit the team’s fourth and final preseason game on Thursday night in Kansas City but will be ready to begin the season on Sept. 9 against the Chicago Bears.

