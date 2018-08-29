Packers trade QB Brett Hundley

The Green Bay Packers are moving on from Brett Hundley.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky and Adam Shefter, the team traded the former fifth-round pick to Seattle. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted the Packers got a sixth-round pick in return.

The move means DeShone Kizer will serve as the primary backup to Aaron Rodgers this season. Demovsky also reported the team plans to keep undrafted rookie Tim Boyle on the 53-man roster as well.

Hundley’s time in Green Bay was a bit of a rollercoaster, as he played well in the preseason as a rookie, was injured during camp in his second year, showed promise in the preseason last season only to struggle mightily when Rodgers went down in October with a broken collarbone.

In his nine starts last season, Hundley threw nine touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 60.8 percent of his passes. The Packers were just 3-6 in the games he was under center and his passer rating was 70.6.

Hundley was solid this preseason, throwing for 263 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also ran for a score.

But Kizer has also looked serviceable this summer. Acquired via trade with the Cleveland Browns this offseason, Kizer has thrown for 403 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions this preseason. Still, going with him as the backup is a bit of gamble after he struggled in his rookie year, going 0-15 as the starter and throwing twice as many interceptions (22) than touchdowns (11) with Cleveland.

Green Bay will close out the preseason on Thursday at Kansas City.

