Carriere-Williams’ decision to leave comes as a surprise

Dontye Carriere-Williams shocked everyone Wednesday when he announced he was leaving Wisconsin.

As the only truly experienced cornerback on the roster, most felt he’d be the No. 1 cornerback heading into the season. But about eight practices into fall camp, defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard moved him to the second-team unit, citing what he seemed to think was a lack of effort on the part of Carriere-Williams.

Advertisement

“He’s had the most experience but he’s a young player,” Leonhard said of Carriere-Williams. “He knows what it’s like on Saturdays. That doesn’t give him a pass to compete on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday [and] Friday in training camp.

“I like the fact that when he competes, he looks like we want him to compete. We just want it more often.”

Last Monday, I had a chance to speak with Carriere-Williams about Leonhard’s comments. In that short conversation I didn’t get the sense that the redshirt sophomore had checked out. Actually, he sounded very much like a guy intent on fighting for his job. It’s the reason the decision comes as a surprise.

Here’s a transcript of that interview with Carriere-Williams.

Q: How did you view Leonhard’s comments?

Carriere-Williams: “Taking responsibility. We all have to carry ourselves like professionals. I appreciate the honesty. We have a program where we carry ourselves like professionals and coaches have to do what they have to do. It’s up to me to go out there and show my teammates I’m accountable.”

Q: Were you not doing that? Where did you think you were falling short?

Carriere-Williams: “As an athlete, the lesson I’ve learned, you have to get comfortable with going overboard sometimes and doing the extra. That’s what Coach Leonhard needs from me. To be able to go out there and do the extra, go overboard. That’s all he wants in this. I take responsibility and it’s up to me to go out there and give him that.”

Q: Did you have a conversation with Leonhard about this? Before or after his comments?

Carriere-Williams: “We talked about it before. He told me what he expected from me. Just going out there doing the extra, going overboard, not settling for less. He’s not going to let me settle for less. He expects more from me. It’s up to me to give him more.”

Q: Do you view the comments and second-team reps as a kick in the butt?

Carriere-Williams: “I look at it as a sign saying never get comfortable with not doing the extra and carry yourself like a professional. That’s what I take from it. He’s not going to let me slack. He knows what I’m capable of as my coach. He knows what I can do. He wants the best for me. He’s going to get it out of me, so he has to do what he has to do.

Q: How did you react to it when he was telling you this?

Carriere-Williams: “I have to own up to whatever coaches feel or see. Bottom line, it’s no secret and there’s no magic to it. I have to own up to it, look myself in the mirror and get out and go grind. Some days are going to tough. There’s going to be some rough days and bumps in the road, but it’s up to me to go out there and give it my all every day.”

Q: Do you think if you do that, you’re a first-team player here?

Carriere-Williams: “Absolutely, but you can’t just go out and perform when you want to. That’s part of coach’s message. Like I said, there’s going to be some bumps in the road, going to be some tough days, but you can’t go out there and half-ass. You can’t get comfortable with not doing the extra. You have to get comfortable with doing the extra. That’s his message.”

Related

Comments

comments