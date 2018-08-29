Brewers drop series opener to Reds

When Junior Guerra took the mound on Tuesday night the Milwaukee Brewers had hopes of climbing in the wild card race and potentially sweeping the Cincinnati Reds. Those hopes looked bleak shortly after the beginning of the game.

Guerra failed to escape the second inning, allowing six runs on eight hits and only recording four outs.

Milwaukee’s effort to overcome the early deficit was strong, however it was not enough as they ultimately ended up losing 9-7. The bullpen allowed three runs on six hits throughout the 7 2/3 innings of relief.

The Brewers were able to cut Cincinnati’s lead to 7-6 in the top of the seventh following Christian Yelich’s second home run of the game. He finished 2-for-5 with five runs batted in on a pair of home runs. This marked the first career multi-home run game for Yelich.

The loss for the Brewers closes their lead for the second wild card spot down to just a half-game. They now trail the St. Louis Cardinals for the first wild card spot by 1.5 games and the Chicago Cubs for the NL Central lead by 5.5 games.

The Brewers and Reds are back in action on Wednesday night in Cincinnati. First pitch is at 6:10 p.m. CT.

