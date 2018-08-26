Wisconsin releases its first official depth chart

It’s finally game week for Wisconsin.

The Badgers kicked their preparations into high gear Sunday for their season opener against Western Kentucky. That included the release of their first official depth chart, which you can find below:

Wisconsin has also ruled out the following players due to injury:

OUT (game)

DE Kraig Howe (leg)

S Patrick Johnson (head)

DE Isaiahh Loudermilk (leg)

TE Zander Neuville (leg)

RB Bradrick Shaw (leg)

OUT (season)

OLB Mason Platter (leg)

DE Garrett Rand (leg)

OL Blake Smithback (leg)

