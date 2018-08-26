Packers make trade to bolster linebacker depth

The Green Bay Packers made a trade on Sunday afternoon to strengthen the team’s linebacker depth.

Green Bay acquired Antonio Morrison from the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for defensive back Lenzy Pipkins.

Morrison, a fifth-round selection out of the University of Florida in 2016, started all 15 games that he played in last season for the Colts as an inside linebacker. He’s played in 31 career games, starting 19 of them. In his two seasons in Indianapolis Morrison totaled 94 tackles and one pass defended.

Pipkins is entering his second year in the NFL after making Green Bay’s roster in 2017 as an undrafted free agent. Last season he played in 12 of the team’s 16 games, starting one of them and totaling 11 tackles.

The acquisition of Morrison comes after rookie Oren Burks suffered a shoulder injury against the Oakland Raiders that may put his availability for week one in jeopardy. The Packers do not view that injury as one that could have long-term effects, however.

