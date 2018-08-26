Brewers win series finale over Pirates

After a comeback on Friday night and a disaster on Saturday evening the Brewers claimed a series victory on Sunday afternoon over the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 7-4 victory.

The Brewers used a six-run third inning to take command of the game. Both Mike Moustakas and Manny Piña clubbed two-run home runs, Ryan Braun drove in a run with a single and Jesús Aguilar hit a sacrifice fly. Milwaukee was able to hang on to the lead despite allowing a run in the fifth inning and three more in the sixth.

After the Pirates were able to cut the lead to 6-4, second baseman Jonathan Schoop crushed his second home run as a member of the Brewers to push the lead out to 7-4.

Chase Anderson picked up the win for the Brewers. He pitched five innings allowing four runs on seven hits. The bullpen for the Brewers was outstanding, combining to pitch four shutout innings, allowing only one hit while striking out a pair of Pirates.

The Brewers are off on Monday before they hit the road to begin a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday night at Great American Ballpark.

