Packers fall in third preseason game

The Green Bay Packers traveled out west to take on the Oakland Raiders in the third preseason game on Friday night. Most franchises chose to use this game as the “dress rehearsal” for the regular season. The Packers opted to go against the thinking of most teams as quarterback Aaron Rodgers spent the night on the sidelines.

The result was meaningless, as the Packers lost to Oakland 13-6 in a mostly ugly game. The Packers failed to score a touchdown for the first time in the preseason, and the replacements of Rodgers, Brett Hundley and DeShone Kizer, left much to be desired.

Hundley was the starter for the Packers and he was 8-14 for 78 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions on the night. Kizer wasn’t any better, he finished 11-23 through the air for 120 yards, no touchdowns or interceptions. The quarterbacks combined to be sacked five times for 43 yards on the night.

Wide receiver J’Mon Moore had the best night of any playmakers for the Packers. After a less-than-stellar training camp, Moore shined with four grabs for 62 yards, both were highest on the team.

Defensively, the Packers allowed 127 yards on the ground and 217 through the air, however they did create a pair of turnovers.

The Packers will wrap up the preseason slate on Thursday night in Kansas City against the Chiefs.

