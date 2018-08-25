Last strikes: Pirates 9, Brewers 1

MILWAUKEE – Sixteen last strikes for the 16 batters faced by Milwaukee’s bullpen in the 9-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

1. Saturday night started off well for Milwaukee, but things spiraled out of control by the time things were finished up.

2. The Brewers needed a quality start from Jhoulys Chacin, and he delivered on that. He was excellent through the first six innings of the game.

3. The problem for the Brewers, however, was that Pittsburgh starter Jameson Taillon was better for the Pirates. He was pulled for a pinch-hitter after six innings allowing one run on five hits while striking out eight Brewers.

4. Chacin lasted six innings for Milwaukee. He faced the first three batters in the seventh – they all reached base – before being pulled in favor of Dan Jennings. Jennings then allowed a two-run single to Gregory Polanco.

5. Pittsburgh’s Adam Frazier was the leadoff batter in the seventh inning for Pittsburgh. He worked the count full before drawing a walk. Chacin was less than pleased with the way that at-bat was called.

7. “He missed a couple pitches before that one,” Chacin said of home plate umpire Sam Holbrook’s call on Frazier’s walk. “But especially in that situation, we’re playing for the playoffs. I made a good pitch there to Frazier to lead off the seventh and he missed it and it changed the game.”

8. The next batter, Starling Marte, laced a double off the center field wall putting runners on second and third. Milwaukee intentionally walked the next batter to load the bases and end Chacin’s night.

9. “It was a good game until the seventh. Just one pitch changed the whole game,” Chacin said. “I always say I won’t talk about the umpire missing calls because sometimes you get it in your favor and sometimes not. In that situation, when the game is 1-1, in the seventh, leadoff guy, and you make a good pitch there, it’s just really hard to miss there. It wasn’t borderline, it was clearly a strike and he just didn’t call it.”

10. Chacin finished the night with six innings pitched, three runs, eight hits, four walks, seven strikeouts, and one large gripe with Holbrook while being handed the loss.

11. As the game went on, things seemed to get uglier for the Brewers. After Chacin was able to hold the Pirates to just one run through the first six innings, Pittsburgh’s bats came alive once the depleted bullpen entered the fray. The seventh inning saw Pittsburgh score a pair of runs, the Pirates then struck for three in the eighth and three more in the ninth.

12. Dan Jennings, Taylor Williams, and Matt Albers finished up the game out of the bullpen and none of them were able to find success. Both Williams and Albers were charged with three earned runs. Jennings was only charged with one hit, but did allow two of the three runners that he inherited to score.

13. While on the surface it may look like Milwaukee’s bullpen has issues, and it may, this isn’t a result of them. It’s an awfully tall task to have a reliever come in with no outs and the bases loaded to try and escape without any damage. It wasn’t the best performance that Jennings has had, but he wasn’t set up to succeed, either.

14. As for Williams and Albers, those aren’t the guys that Milwaukee will be leaning on in high leverage situations in an ideal world. Both have had issues as of late, whether it be performance or injury, and have things to work out. Combining to give up six runs isn’t good, but doing so in a game in which the Milwaukee offense was only able to muster one run isn’t the end of the world, either.

15. Offensively, it was a tough night for Milwaukee as they were only able to score once on Christian Yelich’s 23rd home run of the year. He’s on the owner of an 11-game hitting streak and has gone deep in each of the last three games for the Brewers.

16. Milwaukee and Pittsburgh will finish off this three-game series on Sunday afternoon at Miller Park. Chase Anderson (8-7, 3.92 ERA) is the probable starter for the Brewers while Chris Archer (4-6, 4.41 ERA) is slated to be on the hill for the Pirates. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. CT.

