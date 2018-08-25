Brewers use comeback magic to top Pirates

Teams that were trailing by two or more runs in extra innings were 0-58 over the past year.

The Milwaukee Brewers changed that stat on Friday night when they came back to knock off the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-6 in 15 innings at Miller Park.

The Pirates stuck for a pair of runs in the top of the 15th inning to give them a 6-4 lead. Francisco Cervelli had an RBI-single off of Jordan Lyles that scored Elias Diaz. Gregory Polanco also scored on the play thanks to an error by Milwaukee second baseman Jonathan Schoop. After over five hours of play and 14 1/2 innings, it would not have been surprising for the Brewers to go quickly and quietly in the bottom of the frame.

They did anything but that as Jesús Aguilar and Hernán Pérez drew back-to-back one out walks to begin the rally. After Ryan Braun struck out for the second out of the frame, pitcher Jordan Lyles stepped to the dish and drew a walk to load the bases with two outs.

Erik Krats then stepped to the plate delivering a two-out, two-strike single to center that scored both Aguilar and Pérez to tie the game at 6. Orlando Arcia then won the game for the Brewers on a single to right that scored Lyles from second.

The win moves Milwaukee back into the wild card picture. They trail the St. Louis Cardinals for the first wild card by a half-game, but hold a one-game lead over the Colorado Rockies for the second and final spot.

Milwaukee and Pittsburgh continue this three-game series on Saturday evening at Miller Park. First pitch is set for 6:10 p.m. CT.

