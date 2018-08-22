Wisconsin suspends a second wide receiver

Wisconsin won’t have two of its top wide receivers to begin the season.

Junior Quintez Cephus was suspended indefinitely earlier this week after he was charged with two counts of sexual assault. On Wednesday afternoon, Danny Davis was suspended for the first two games of the season by coach Paul Chryst.

Advertisement

“Based on the information I have available to me at this time, I have decided to suspend Danny Davis for the first two games of the season,” Chryst said in a statement released by the school. “Should further information become available that warrants a reevaluation of the length of the suspension, I will assess that information. We have a high standard of conduct within our football program and we cannot accept behavior that is not consistent with that standard.”

Though not charged with a crime, Davis was mentioned in the criminal complaint filed against Cephus. According to one of the victims, she was laying on the floor and saw Davis, who is Cephus’ roommate, laughing and taking pictures as she tried to get up. Cephus told police that a picture was taken but it was quickly deleted.

“It’s like parenting in a sense. You know what’s the right thing,” Chryst told reporters. “This isn’t the first time that I’ve suspended someone. There are standards that you want to uphold and that’s OK. I think that’s good. When [the standard] doesn’t [get upheld], then you have to take actions.”

As a true freshman, Davis finished fourth on the team in catches with 26, while grabbing five touchdowns, tied for the second-most on the team.

Davis will miss games against Western Kentucky on Aug. 31 and New Mexico on Sept. 8. He will be eligible to return against BYU on Sept. 15.

“It’s the most strict one that I’ve done to this point,” Chryst said when asked if some might think two games is not enough. “[I] certainly feel it’s appropriate.”

With Cephus and Davis out, the starting wide receivers figure to be junior A.J. Taylor and redshirt sophomore Kendric Pryor, with true freshmen Aron Cruickshank and Taj Mustapha, along with redshirt sophomores Adam Krumholz and Jack Dunn, as potential options.

Related

Comments

comments