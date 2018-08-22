What now at wide receiver for Wisconsin?

With the news this week that Quintez Cephus (indefinitely) and Danny Davis (first two games) have been suspended, Wisconsin will be without two of its top four wide receivers to start the season. A group of four experienced wide receivers that many thought had the chance to be the best in program history has been cut in half, at least for the time being.

So who will the Badgers turn to against Western Kentucky, New Mexico and the rest of their schedule? Well, they’ve got options.

The established guys

AJ Taylor

It feels as if Taylor has been the forgotten member of the group despite being the most consistent throughout the offseason. Coming off a really strong Orange Bowl, the junior caught everything thrown his way in the spring, trained with quarterback Alex Hornibrook in California during spring break and was off to a great start in fall camp before an ankle injury last week. He was back in pads on Monday and should be good to go in Week 1. A guy that, when healthy, can run by most defensive backs, Taylor’s hands and route running have steadily gotten better and his connection with Hornibrook is obvious.

Kendric Pryor

None of the wide receivers, including Davis and Cephus, had a better fall camp than Pryor. He made plays all over the field, including on deep balls in tight coverage. The redshirt sophomore got off to a slow start last year following a moped accident, but when Cephus got hurt in early November, Pryor really shined. Even if everyone was available to the Badgers at the start of the year, Pryor was going to have a significant role. It’s one that will now grow even larger.

The walk-ons

Adam Krumholz

Krumholz, who played locally at Stoughton, has dealt with injuries early in his career, including missing spring practice this year. But save for one day this fall, he was out there for every practice and his position coach, Ted Gilmore, seems to favor him. When Taylor went down, it was usually Krumholz that served as the fourth wide receiver. At 6-foot-1, he’s got the size to compete for the ball when it’s in the air, but is also a willing and skilled blocker, a necessity to play wide receiver at Wisconsin. He doesn’t have a catch in his career yet, but he’ll have his opportunities to get it early in the first couple weeks of the season.

Jack Dunn

At just 5-foot-7, Dunn isn’t someone you’re going to feature in your offense like Wisconsin could do with Cephus and Davis, but he’s got value, especially when playing out of the slot. He’s ultra quick and has the ability to generate separation from the defensive back as a result. It helped him catch four touchdowns in one practice during the spring. The Madison native is also likely to be the No. 1 punt returner with Davis out.

The young guys

Aron Cruickshank

Cruickshank was the MVP of spring ball and it really wasn’t close. An early enrollee, the 5-foot-9, 154-pound, Brooklyn product was a big play machine. Though his reps with the first-team offense haven’t been as numerous this fall, he’s still routinely stood out in practices open to the media. He’s adjusting to the mental aspect of the game, but as coach Paul Chryst mentioned on Wednesday, they only use part of the playbook each week as opposed to guys needing to know the whole thing during fall camp. That should help Cruickshank, who has proven to be electric with the ball in his hands. He also loves to talk and his back-and-forth with the defensive backs were fun to watch. He’s another player that could factor into the return game.

Taj Mustapha

Overshadowed by his classmate, Mustapha also enrolled early. A bigger body than Cruickshank, the Michigan native garnered praise from Hornibrook within the last week for his recent improvement and making plays. Prior to the suspensions, Mustapha saw most of his reps come with the third-team offense. Though we don’t know for sure because practices are closed to the media now, that has likely changed the last few days.

Cade Green

The redshirt freshman spent much of last year and spring ball sidelined by injury, but he was a full participant in fall camp. Green and Jack Coan seemed to have a good connection and the sophomore quarterback looked to him often. It might be the similar builds (6-foot, 180 pounds), jersey number (22), or something else that no one — no one — can put their finger on, but Green reminds some of former Wisconsin wide receiver Nick Davis.

