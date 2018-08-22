Freddy Peralta, Christian Yelich help Brewers to 4-0 win over Cincinnati

Freddy Peralta did it all Wednesday afternoon to help the Milwaukee Brewers to a 4-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds at Miller Park.

The rookie pitcher threw seven scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and striking out seven to move to 6-4 on the year. He also got his first career hit and RBI with a single in the fourth inning.

But all the offense Peralta needed came in Milwaukee’s first at-bat of the day, as outfielder Christian Yelich drilled a solo shot off of Robert Stephenson to start the game. Yelich ended up going 4-for-4 with a pair of RBI on the afternoon. Centerfielder Lorenzo Cain had three hits and an RBI himself.

The win allowed Milwaukee to take two of three from the Reds, the Brewers first series win since the first week of August. It also left them 2 1/2 games back of Chicago in the NL Central and tied for the top NL Wild Card spot with St. Louis.

The Crew (71-58) is off on Thursday before opening a weekend series against Pittsburgh (63-64) at Miller Park.

