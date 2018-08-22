Comeback for the Brewers falls short against Reds

The month of August certainly hasn’t been kind to the Milwaukee Brewers, and Tuesday night was another bad episode.

The Brewers opened up a 4-0 lead over the Reds in the bottom of the first inning thanks to RBI hits from Jesús Aguilar, Erik Kratz and Orlando Arcia. The Brewers added on a run in the bottom of the third, but not before Cincinnati struck for three runs in the top of that frame.

The fourth inning brought a weird sequence for the Brewers, as they allowed four runs, partly due to three infield singles and a passed ball. Cincinnati’s 7-5 lead wasn’t enough as Milwaukee was then able to strike for two runs in the bottom of the eighth to tie the game at seven. Those runs for the Brewers came thanks to Jonathan Schoop’s first home run as a member of the Brewers and a Ryan Braun RBI-double.

Entering the top of the ninth with the game tied at seven, the Brewers opted to send Taylor Williams to start the inning. He retired the first two batters of the frame for Milwaukee before manager Craig Counsell decided to bring in left-hander Dan Jennings to face Scooter Gennett, who has historically struggled against lefties.

On the first pitch he saw, Gennett hit a 380-foot home run off Jennings to give the Reds the lead back, which was enough to win the game. Cincinnati added on an insurance run thanks to an RBI-triple from Mason Williams off of Milwaukee closer Corey Knebel.

The loss drops Milwaukee into the second wild card spot in the National League as the St. Louis Cardinals won again, taking a half-game lead over Milwaukee.

The Brewers and Reds will finish up their three-game series on Wednesday afternoon at Miller Park. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. CT.

