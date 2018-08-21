Wisconsin’s Big Ten basketball schedule released

Wisconsin knows its path back to the NCAA Tournament after the Big Ten released the 2018-19 basketball schedule on Tuesday afternoon.

As it did a year ago, the Badgers will play two games in the middle of the non-conference season. They’ll travel to Iowa City to take on the Hawkeyes on Nov. 30 before hosting Rutgers at the Kohl Center on Dec. 3.

The next Big Ten game doesn’t come until Jan. 3 when Wisconsin welcomes Minnesota to town. Coach Greg Gard’s team then goes to Penn State on Jan. 6 before welcoming Purdue on Jan. 11. They alternate road and home games the rest of the month with trips to Maryland (Jan. 19), Illinois (Jan. 23) and Nebraska (Jan. 29), while getting Michigan (Jan. 19) and Northwestern (Jan. 26) in Madison.

February starts with a visit from Maryland, before trips to Minnesota (Feb. 6) and Michigan (Feb. 9). The lone game against Michigan State comes Feb. 12 at home and that’s followed by another home game against Illinois on Feb. 18. A visit to Evanston to take on Northwestern (Feb. 23) and Bloomington to take on Indiana (Feb. 26) closed out the month.

The final three games before the Big Ten Tournament starts on March 13 are Penn State (March 2) and Iowa (March 7) at home and the regular season finale at Ohio State (March 10).

You can find the full schedule here.

