Brewers beat Reds, jump back into top wild card spot

The Milwaukee Brewers won consecutive games for the first time in over two weeks on Monday night.

Christian Yelich and Travis Shaw both went deep for the Crew, with Shaw’s home run putting Milwaukee in front for good in the sixth inning. The Brewers trailed the Reds 2-0 early, but Yelich’s solo shot in the fifth and Shaw’s two-run blast erased that.

After Shaw’s home run the Brewers turned things over the the bullpen as Josh Hader and Jeremy Jeffress combined to pitch three innings of shutout baseball allowing only one hit and one walk while striking out four. Those two came on in relief of starter Chase Anderson. He pitched six innings, allowing only two runs on two hits. Both hits that Anderson gave up left the park, however.

The Brewers added a pair of insurance runs in the eighth inning thanks to a Keon Broxton triple and a Manny Piña sacrifice fly to push Milwaukee’s lead to 5-2, which would turn out to be the final score.

The win, paired with a loss by Philadelphia, places the Brewers in the top spot in the National League Wild Card race. The Brewers hold a half-game lead over the likes of St. Louis, Colorado, and Philadelphia.

The Brewers continue this three-game set with the Reds on Tuesday night. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. CT.

