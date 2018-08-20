Wisconsin’s Cephus suspended, other receiver also named in complaint

MADISON — On Saturday evening, Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus announced he was taking a leave of absence from the football team amid the potential for criminal charges being filed against him.

On Monday afternoon, those charges were made public. Cephus has been charged with second-degree sexual assault of a intoxicated victim as well as third-degree sexual assault. Both are felonies and he’ll be in front of a judge for his initial appearance on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

Advertisement

If he is found guilty, Cephus could face up to 25 years in prison and/or a $100,000 fine on the second-degree charge and up to five years in prison and a $25,000 fine on the third-degree charge.

The Madison Police Department issued a statement on the case after the charges were announced:

“Officers from the Midtown District were sent to a local hospital on April, 22, 2018, to meet with a woman who had come to the emergency room. Officers obtained statements and gathered forensic evidence from the woman who said she was the victim of a sexual assault.

Detectives were next assigned to the case. The woman provided the name and address of the person she said assaulted her. She said the incident took place inside man’s apartment prior to her arrival at the hospital.

The man, Quintez R. Cephus, age 20, Madison, was contacted. Cephus was cooperative and provided a statement. During the early stages of the investigation, detectives learned the identity of a second woman, who had been present inside Cephus’ apartment on April 22nd. She told detectives she was also the victim of a sexual assault by Cephus.

Additional follow-up was done and the case was referred to the Dane County District Attorney for a charging decision.”

According to the criminal complaint obtained by the Wisconsin State Journal, Cephus admitted to having sex with both women. Fellow wide receiver Danny Davis was also named as being present and taking a photo of the two women, but he has not been charged with any crime.

Cephus was suspended for violating the UW Department of Athletics’ Student-Athlete Discipline Policy. According to a release, he’s suspended from competition and practice pending the availability of further information relating to his case.

This story will be updated as more details emerge.

Related

Comments

comments