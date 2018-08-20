Wisconsin in top 10 of preseason AP poll

Wisconsin has matched its highest preseason ranking in school history.

The Associated Press poll was released Monday morning with the Badgers coming in at No. 4, tied with 2000 for the highest starting position. They received one first-place vote. It’s also the first time in program history that they’ll start in the top 10 in back-to-back seasons after coming in at No. 9 last year. It’s the 10th time overall that Wisconsin has started a year in the top 10.

The Badgers were joined in the poll by 4 Big Ten teams. Ohio State comes in at No. 5, while Penn State is 10th. The fourth year of the Jim Harbaugh era will see the Wolverines start at No. 14, while Michigan State is ranked 11th.

Wisconsin’s schedule includes two ranked teams (Penn State and Michigan), while two others (Iowa and Northwestern) are also receiving votes.

Coach Paul Chryst and the Badgers will open the year Aug. 31 against Western Kentucky.

Previous top-10 starts:

2017 (9th)

2007 (7th)

2000 (4th)

1999 (10th)

1994 (10th)

1963 (7th)

1959 (6th)

1954 (9th)

1952 (7th)

