Ranking Wisconsin’s position groups after fall camp

Wisconsin scrimmaged on Saturday night, which also happened to be the final practice open to the media. In an effort to recap what we saw over the 13 sessions, we’ve ranked each of the position groups, while also putting together what we think the depth chart could look like when it’s released next week in advance of the Aug. 31 opener against Western Kentucky.

1) Offensive line

Despite some attrition, the offensive line remains the best and deepest unit on the roster. Though they didn’t get to play together a lot in fall camp due to injuries, the Badgers starting five of David Edwards, Beau Benzschawel, Tyler Biadasz, Michael Deiter and (likely) Jon Dietzen, is among the top groups in the country. If one were to go down, offensive line coach Joe Rudolph has two experienced backups at guard and center in Micah Kapoi and Jason Erdmann, while Cole Van Lanen has taken a significant number of reps in fall camp and should be a solid option at left or right tackle. Wisconsin is also very high on redshirt freshmen Logan Bruss and Tyler Beach.

2) Wide receivers

The group took a hit with Quintez Cephus’ announcement that he was stepping away from the team amid potential criminal charges being filed against him, but from a pure football standpoint Wisconsin remains strong at the position. Sophomore Danny Davis, redshirt sophomore Kendric Pryor and junior AJ Taylor all provide big time playmaking skills and showed last season when Cephus got hurt they can thrive when given a chance. Add in true freshman Aron Cruickshank and redshirt sophomore Adam Krumholz and the Badgers have the ability, if they want, to spread people out and create major problems for opposing secondaries.

3) Inside linebackers

Senior TJ Edwards has missed most of fall camp due to injury, but coach Paul Chryst said Saturday that he should be back next week. In his absence, veterans Ryan Connelly and Chris Orr manned the middle, with Griffin Grady and Mike Maskalunas backing them up. Before he got hurt in a recent practice, true freshman Jack Sanborn took some second-team reps.

The top three players at the position have combined to play in 103 games and rack up 498 tackles, 50 tackles for loss and 10 interceptions.

4) Running back

When you’ve got a Heisman Trophy candidate in your backfield, your group is going to look pretty good no matter what. But sophomore Jonathan Taylor isn’t a one-man band. Senior Chris James, redshirt sophomore Garrett Groshek, senior Taiwan Deal, junior Bradrick Shaw and true freshman Nakia Watson are all fighting for the snaps Taylor doesn’t get. The key for the unit is to stay healthy, something that a few guys have struggled to do.

The depth behind fullback Alec Ingold, who missed time in camp with injuries, is a question mark with redshirt freshman Coy Wanner currently serving as his backup.

5) Outside linebacker

The football just keeps finding Andrew Van Ginkel. The senior had at least four interceptions in camp, including one on Saturday that he tipped to himself and returned for a score. After him, though, the outside linebackers as a whole lack the experience they’ve enjoyed at the position the last few seasons. The Badgers certainly appear high on junior Zack Baun but most have prefaced their praise of him with the need to stay healthy after missing all of last year with a foot injury. How the rest of the two-deep pans out remains to be seen, but it’s likely to include junior Tyler Johnson and redshirt sophomore Christian Bell.

6) Quarterback

Alex Hornibrook has the best weapons and offensive line a quarterback at Wisconsin has had since Russell Wilson was under center in 2011, and he appears poised to take advantage after a solid camp. Though we acknowledge the fact the defense couldn’t hit him, the junior seemed to be moving in the pocket better and stepping up when pressure forced him to. He was at his best last year when he was willing to do that. Sophomore Jack Coan is the clear No. 2. Both quarterbacks had their share of interceptions in camp.

7) Tight end

Wisconsin needs Zander Neuville to be healthy. He was a vital cog in the rushing offense last year and when he went out they had to use a backup tackle to recreate what he brings to that spot. Coming off a torn ACL suffered last November, Neuville missed most of fall camp after an early setback, though he should be back in time for Week 1. Junior Kyle Penniston had a nice camp, while redshirt sophomore Luke Benzschawel filled in for Neuville as the in-line blocking tight end. The Badgers are still looking for consistency from redshirt freshman Jake Ferguson. When he finds it, he’s got all the tools to be an All-Big Ten kind of player.

8) Special teams

If Rafael Gaglianone returns soon, the Badgers are just fine at kicker. If leg and back injuries keep him out, the unknown of backups Colin Larsh and Zach Hintze looms.

Junior Anthony Lotti dropped 43 percent of his punts inside the 20-yard line last season, proving to be a valuable weapon and a boost for the defense.

Redshirt sophomore Jack Dunn and sophomore Danny Davis are the most likely to handle punt returns, while junior AJ Taylor and freshman Aron Cruickshank could be the men on kickoffs.

9) Secondary

If we were separating the safeties and the cornerbacks, the former would rank much higher on this list. With senior D’Cota Dixon, redshirt freshman Scott Nelson and sophomore Patrick Johnson, the Badgers have three players that separated themselves from the pack the last three weeks. Nelson was particularly impressive, finishing with at least four interceptions.

Where things remain unclear is at cornerback. Supposed starter Dontye Carriere-Williams was with the second-team defense during the scrimmage on Saturday and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard was critical of his effort last week. That said, it’s not like Wisconsin doesn’t have a lot of options to choose from. Redshirt freshman Faion Hicks, redshirt sophomore Caesar Williams, sophomore Madison Cone, redshirt freshman Derron Harrell and freshman Donte Burton are all talented. But there are also very young and inexperienced, with Hicks, Williams, Harrell and Burton having played in just two games combined.

10) Defensive line

One of the major strengths the last five years, the likely starting defensive ends are a converted offensive lineman in Kayden Lyles and a redshirt freshman walk-on in Matt Henningsen. Behind them, are junior David Pfaff and redshirt freshman Aaron Vopal. None have played a meaningful snap of college football.

“We’re training against one of the best offensive lines in America and these guys are holding their own,” defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield said. “They’re doing some pretty good stuff. If they can look good against our ones, they should be OK.”

The group will take a step forward when redshirt sophomore Isaiahh Loudermilk returns from knee surgery, something that should happen early in the season. Until then, they’ll rely on senior nose tackle Olive Sagapolu as the only proven vet.

Depth Chart:

