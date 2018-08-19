Brewers drop second straight to Cardinals

The free fall continues for the Milwaukee Brewers as they have dropped eight out of the last 11 games and for the first time in quite sometime find themselves on the outside looking in at the playoff picture.

Saturday night brought another loss to the St. Louis Cardinals, this one by a score of 7-2.

Offensively, Milwaukee struggled has the Brewers were only able to plate runs on solo home runs by Travis Shaw and Christian Yelich. Defensively, things didn’t go much better as the Brewers allowed three unearned runs with Wade Miley on the hill.

Miley finished after pitching five innings and allowing four runs, with only one of them earned while giving up four hits and striking out seven. The loss drops his record to 2-2 on the season.

The Brewers remain at 4 1/2 games behind the Chicago Cubs in the divisional race due to Chicago’s loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates Saturday night. Milwaukee is now in third in the division thanks to the Cardinals jumping them after Saturday’s game. The Brewers not only trail St. Louis by a half-game for second place in the division, but for the second wild card spot as well.

The Brewers and Cardinals wrap up this three-game series on Sunday afternoon in St. Louis. First pitch is at 1:15 p.m. CT.

