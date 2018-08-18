Top receiver for the Badgers to take leave of absence

The 2017 season for Wisconsin receiver Quintez Cephus was cut short due to a leg injury last November. Now, his 2018 season seems to be in jeopardy.

On Saturday evening Cephus issued a statement via Twitter that he will be taking a leave of absence due to an on-going legal matter.

In 2017 Cephus played in nine games, starting eight of them, while totaling 30 catches for 501 yards and a team-high six receiving touchdowns.

Cephus had been practicing with the first-team offense throughout fall camp. He approached coach Paul Chryst about the pending charges on Saturday prior to Wisconsin’s practice and Chryst relayed the message to the remainder of the team.

“Earlier today I met with [Cephus],” Chryst said after practice on Saturday night. “I know he was planning to releasing a statement and at this time I really don’t have anything more to add to that.”

Madison Police Chief Mike Koval made a statement on Saturday night regarding Cephus as well.

Wisconsin’s season opens up on Aug. 31st against Western Kentucky at Camp Randall Stadium. In his absence the Badgers will be relying on a receiving corps of A.J. Taylor, Danny Davis, Kendric Pryor, and Aron Cruickshank.

As of Saturday night there have been no formal charges filed found on the Wisconsin Court Circuit.

This story will be updated as more details emerge.

