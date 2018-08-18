Brewers drop series opener to Cardinals

The Milwaukee Brewers had not been more than four games outside of the division lead all season until Friday night. After the Brewers lost to the St. Louis Cardinals 5-2 on the road, they dropped to 4 1/2 games behind the division leading Chicago Cubs.

Furthermore, the team’s grasp on playoff positioning overall has started to slip. The Brewers had been in the first wild card position at the very least for nearly the entire time they were in second place in the divisional race. That is no more as they now trail the Philadelphia Phillies by a full game. To top it all off, the Cardinals are right on the heels of Milwaukee as they’re just a half-game behind the Brewers for the second and final wild card spot.

Advertisement

IN Friday night’s game things got off to a rocky start for the Brewers. Starting pitcher Freddy Peralta was roughed up in the first inning allowing a pair of runs on two hits and a walk. He would settle in after that, as he only allowed one run on on hit and two walks the rest of the way he was on the mound. That damage, however, was too much for Milwaukee’s offense to overcome.

St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas kept the Brewers’ bats at bay for the entirety of his six shutout innings. He allowed just three hits and three walks while striking out seven. He earned the win for his efforts.

The Brewers and Cardinals resume their three-game series on Saturday evening in St. Louis. First pitch is set for 6:15 p.m. CT.

Related

Comments

comments