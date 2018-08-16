Packers 51, Steelers 34: What we saw

GREEN BAY — In the highest-scoring preseason game in Green Bay history, the Packers beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 51-34 on Thursday night at Lambeau Field.

Here’s what we saw:

1) Aaron Rodgers is still good at football

He got just six snaps, but the two-time MVP did exactly what we’ve come to expect from him. Rodgers led the first-team offense right down the field, going 2-of-4 for 35 yards and finding his newest weapon — tight end Jimmy Graham — for an 8-yard touchdown.

Those that thought the 34-year-old would change his style of play after breaking his collarbone for a second time last season were proven wrong very early. He held the ball as long he could on his first snap and took a hit. Later, he took off running, likely making the heartbeats of everyone in the stadium speed up before sliding down at the last moment. Then, on his touchdown to Graham, it was his willingness to hold the ball that allowed the play to develop enough for the tight end to come open.

Plenty of things make Rodgers special and his ability to extend the play inside and outside the pocket is a big part of it. It will lead to him taking more dangerous hits, but it’s something everyone will have to live with.

2) Who sticks at WR?

Former general manager Ted Thompson showed last year that he was OK with cutting wide receivers he had just drafted. They did it to DeAngelo Yancey and Malachi Dupre. Will new GM Brian Gutekunst be forced to make a similar decision this year? That depends on how many WRs they deem worthy of keeping.

There are three locks in Davante Adams, Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison. Based simply on performance in preseason game, Jake Kumerow and sixth-round pick Marquez Valdes-Scantling are in line for a spot. The former showed that again on Thursday with his 82-yard catch and run for a touchdown. Seventh-round pick Equanimous St. Brown has flashed, but fifth-round pick J’Mon Moore has struggled, Trevor Davis has been injured and Yancey has been largely invisible.

Will they keep seven just to keep all their draft picks? And how will they balance the potential and investment of a fifth-round pick like Moore vs an undrafted 26-year-old like Kumerow? We may learn a lot about how Gutekunst views the importance of draft picks with how he deals with the WRs.

3) Reggie Gilbert keeps making plays

Green Bay is going to start Clay Matthews and Nick Perry at outside linebacker, but it appears they’ve got a really good third option in Reggie Gilbert. The former undrafted free agent was relentless on Thursday night coming up with 2 1/2 sacks in just the first half. He did most of his damage against the Steelers first-team offensive line, which is notable when grading in the preseason. What the Arizona product has done so far hasn’t gone unnoticed by those in charge.

“Yeah, Reggie’s really come into his own the last year or so, and we’re just trying to keep giving him as many opportunities as possible,” coach Mike McCarthy said at halftime. “Just a heck of a good young player.”

4) Green Bay doesn’t have a backup left tackle

After two preseason games, it’s clear that the Packers don’t have a backup left tackle. In Week 1, the quarterbacks were constantly under pressure from the backside. On Thursday, after second-team All-Pro David Bakhtiari exited, the pressure picked up again.

Backup offensive line play around the league is poor, but it seems especially so for Green Bay when Kyle Murphy or any other guy not named Bakhtiari lines up there. Will someone come available after final cuts that Gutekunst can grab? Does Murphy, coming off a season-ending injury last September, get better the more work he gets? It’s a major concern.

5) Josh Jackson doing Josh Jackson things

Just like he did in his lone year as a starter at Iowa, rookie Josh Jackson made big play Thursday night. Running with the second-team defense, the cornerback seemingly baited Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs into throwing a sideline route that he promptly jumped and returned for a touchdown. For fans of the Wisconsin football team, it looked familiar considering Jackson had two interceptions he took back for scores against the Badgers last season.

Jackson fell in the draft and the Packers grabbed him in the second round. After a slow start in camp, he’s played well in the two preseason games.

