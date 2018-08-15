Jimmy Nelson unlikely to pitch for Brewers in 2018

It’s likely that the Brewers will be without starting pitcher Jimmy Nelson for the entirety of the 2018 season, Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said on Wednesday.

Nelson’s 2017 season was cut short due to a shoulder injury that occurred when he dove into first base during a game against the Chicago Cubs last September. He was Milwaukee’s best pitcher to that point in 2017, compiling a 12-6 record with a 3.49 ERA in 29 starts prior to his injury.

There was optimism earlier in 2018 that he would be available to pitch for the Brewers in 2018, as early as July. Obviously, that time has passed, and it’s unlikely Nelson will pitch at all for the Brewers this season as general manager David Stearns stated he is “running out of time.”

In July, Stearns told the media that it was unlikely that Nelson would pitch prior to the month of September. Nelson was cleared to throw breaking balls near the end of July as well.

At this point, the Brewers are expecting Nelson to be ready for the 2019 season.

